Officer knocked unconscious following St. Patrick's day scuffle in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Two people were arrested Sunday after a fight led to a police officer being knocked unconscious in downtown San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says they responded to the 700 block of Higuera Street after three men got into a verbal argument with staff at a local bar.

Police officers attempted to place one of the men under arrest for being drunk in public which led to an altercation between the two other men and officers. During the incident, a San Luis Obispo police officer was knocked unconscious as they struggled to detain the other two men.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The fight was eventually broken up and the men were arrested.

They have been identified as David Delgado Jasso, 21, and Jesus Jasso, 28. A third man was detained but cooperated with police and was only cited for being drunk in public.

David Delgado Jasso was arrested and could face charges for assault of a police officer and being drunk in public. Jesus Jasso was arrested and faces possible charges for resisting a police officer, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and being drunk in public.