Nurses picket outside SLO County hospitals urging management to hire more nursing staff

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:31 PM PDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Nurses at two Central Coast hospitals picketed on Tuesday.

It's part of a larger demonstration at Tenet Healthcare-affiliated hospitals throughout California, Florida and Arizona.

Dozens of nurses stood outside the Sierra Vista Regional Medical hospital and Twin Cities hospital in Templeton holding signs while chanting for several hours. 

They're urging management to hire more nursing staff. 

They believe the recruitment as well as retention of registered nurses will increase the quality of patient care. 

The nurses are also pushing for changes like maintaining reasonable on-call hours, especially for those nurses who have already worked a full shift.

Michele Garcia, a nurse at the medical center, wants to be able to provide optimal care for their patients.

“Taking care of our patients is our most important thing because that's our passion. That's what we came to be nurses for so that's what we're fighting for. Nurses should be able to have breaks,” Garcia said.

Northern California Group Tenet shared the following statement:

“The hospital is fully operational and our staff’s focus, as always, is on providing exceptional quality patient care. We are disappointed that the union is taking this approach as it is not constructive or necessary. We have made good progress toward a new contract with the union and will continue to negotiate in good faith in hopes of reaching a successful resolution, without the need to disrupt our patients or staff in their mission.”

Garcia said the next step is to continue bargaining until they can come to a contract agreement.

