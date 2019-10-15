Nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Vegas start this week

San Luis Obispo flights to Vegas-

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A local consumer alert starting this week: Contour Airlines begins nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Sin City Las Vegas.

The new contour service kicks off this Thursday. It will run four times per week and the price starts at $99 one way.

This is actually the first time Contour has flown into San Luis Obispo. The airline already has daily service from Santa Barbara to both Vegas and Oakland.

However, Santa Maria has flights to Vegas as well a few days a week.