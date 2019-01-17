San Luis Obispo County

New hotel coming to Arroyo Grande Village

Agrarian Hotel due to open in early Spring

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 04:32 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 04:32 PM PST

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The biggest change in years to Arroyo Grande's small, historic village is coming soon with construction nearing completion on the new Agrarian Hotel on Branch Street.

With more than 50 guest rooms in about 30,000 square feet of space, the Agrarian Hotel at 325 East Branch Street will bring new, overnight accommodation to the village in Arroyo Grande.

The boutique, cottage-style hotel is designed to capture the essence of Arroyo Grande's heritage and will create dozens of jobs and generate tens of thousands of dollars a year in sales and bed tax revenue for the city.

The new hotel is expected to bring overnight visitors to the village, it's shops and restaurants, Lopez Lake and the surrounding San Luis Obispo County wine country.

The project has led to concerns about impacts to traffic on Branch Street, especially on the weekends, and parking, both onsite and offsite, in the village.

Others in the community say the new hotel will bring positive change to the village with neighboring businesses expecting to benefit from their new neighbor.

The Agrarian Hotel is expected to open for business in late March or early April.

