Monster trucks return to the California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Mid-State Fair announced Friday that Monster Trucks will return to the Fair this year.

The "Monster Trucks with Bikes and Bulls," event will happen on Sunday, July 28 at the Chumash Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

Three trucks from StraightUp Racing will be featured as well as the Major Payne Monster Tank and the Zombie Tracker Monster Ride Truck.

Audience members will be able to be a part of the pre-show "Pit Party" where they are able to walk into the arena and stand next to the giant trucks.

Tickets for "Monster Trucks with Bikes & Bulls" will go on sale Friday, June 14 for $20 per Adult ticket 13 years old and up, and $10 per child ticket between 3-12 years old.

The price will increase to $25 per ticket the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-909-FAIR,

Tickets can also be bought at the Fair Box Office located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

The 2019 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17-28.