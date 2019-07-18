Mid-State Fair projected to bring millions of dollars to local economy

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Mid-State Fair kicked off on Wednesday and event organizers are expecting hundreds of thousands of attendees, translating into millions of dollars to the local economy.

"Lots of crowds coming in, we got the free carnival rides going on [opening day]," said fair spokesman Tom Keffury. "We got a couple of new attractions, Camp Rattlesnake is one."

The fair also debuted a Chill Zone and Ice Saloon, aimed at helping eventgoers escape the Paso Robles heat.

Then there's the 8-ton ice cube. The person who can most closely guess the exact date and time it'll melt can win a $500 cash prize and two tickets to next year's California Mid-State Fair.

"It'll melt in...a day and a half," one fairgoer guessed.

"I think [it'll last] until the last day of the fair," another attendee said.

Either way, event organizers are hoping the new attractions will attract more visitors.

"In the past six or seven years, we've been over 420,000 people, or so. We think attendance probably will be up a little bit this year," said Keffury.

And those numbers mean money.

"We know that the fair generates an awful lot of money for the local community, and obviously not just in our tax revenue for the fair, but businesses around the area. The hotels fill up, the restaurants do well," said Keffury.

Together, direct and indirect ripple-effect spending represent a significant impact.

In 2015, the Paso Robles Event Center created a total spending impact of nearly $80 million on the local economy, this carnival being the largest event at the venue each year.

"Oh we come every year, bring the grandkids, and just let them have a good time," Central Coast resident Curtis Roberts said.

"We're having a blast, my kids are super happy," said SLO resident Nicky Oxley.

During the fair, event organizers say staffing increases twenty-fold.

The fair runs until July 28.