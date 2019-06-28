San Luis Obispo County

Man killed in off-road vehicle accident at Oceano Dunes, fourth fatality this year

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A man from northern California was killed at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Saturday.

The victim identified as 37-year-old Shawn Joseph Imlig of Brentwood was riding an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver driving a Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle (ROV). 

This incident marks the fourth fatality at the Oceano Dunes so far this year. 

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. 

Oscar Renteria Corchado, 34, of Yuba City was driving the ROV between 20 to 30 mph up the face of a dune when the ROV went airborne.

Imlig was traveling southbound towards the area of the dune that slopes downward at around 10 to 15 mph.

The ROV hit the victim's helmet as it was airborne and caused fatal injuries. 

All parties were wearing helmets at the time of collision and both vehicles were equipped with a whip and flag. 

A DUI investigation was conducted on scene and California State Park Rangers arrested Corchado for Driving Under the Influence causing injury and Vehicular Manslaughter. Primary collision factors include driving under the influence and speed, according to California State Parks.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office responded to take over the death investigation. 

