Man found in the Salinas River Bed Thursday morning identified as hit-and-run suspect

CHP Officers are looking for the suspect, Pedro Alvarado-Torre. (Photo: CHP)

CHP Officers are looking for the suspect, Pedro Alvarado-Torre. (Photo: CHP)

Earlier Coverage Suspect sought after Good Samaritan killed while helping victim of wrong-way driver

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The body of a man found Thursday morning in the Salinas Riverbed has been identified as a wanted hit-and-run suspect.

40-year-old Pedro Alvarado-Torres, of King City was found around 8:30 a.m. by a citizen who was metal detecting.

Paso Robles police officers along with the Fire Department were dispatched to the area. About 30 minutes later, the California Highway Patrol was called.

Responding authorities had suspected that the deceased was a possible hit-and-run suspect involved in a head-on collision early Monday morning on Highway 101, just south of Niblick road.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the deceased as Torres. They are now investigating the cause of death.

The investigation to the hit-and-run is also still under investigation.