San Luis Obispo County

Man arrested in connection to suspicious package found in Grover Beach

Device prompted evacuations, school lockdown

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 11:10 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 06:30 PM PDT

Suspicious package at Grover Beach residence prompts evacuations, road closures, school lockdown

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A Grover Beach man has been arrested in connection to a suspicious package that was found in Grover Beach Tuesday morning.

Grover Beach police arrested the suspect after receiving a report of a victim who was threatened by the man. The victim told police there was a risk of a potential explosive device as well.

Police arrived on scene, contacted the victim and then located a suspicious package atop the victim's vehicle on the 1200 block of Seabright Avenue.

Police closed down the 400-600 blocks of South 13th Street and the 1200-1400 blocks of Seabright Avenue due to the investigation.

The incident caused evacuations in nearby buildings and a lockdown at Grover Beach Elementary School. The school is blocks away but it was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

A bomb squad responded to the area and retrieved the suspicious device. The device was preserved for evidence, police say.

Streets near the area remained closed for a period of time while law enforcement was on scene.

At around 1:45 p.m., roadways were reopened, the school lockdown was lifted and residents were allowed to return home.

At around 4:20 p.m., police investigators arrested Aaron Matison Stockwell, 48, of Grover Beach. Stockwell will be booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he will await possible charges related to making criminal threats, stalking, domestic violence, and violation of a court order.

The incident is under investigation. 

Grover Beach has seen multiple instances of explosive devices left in public places over the last year. In June, search warrants were served at a home in Grover Beach in connection to the devices, but no arrests were made. It is unclear if there is any connection between the incidents. Police say Tuesday's incident is isolated and not related to any previous investigation.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5