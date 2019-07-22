San Luis Obispo County

Local legacy fund aims to provide scholarships and resources to help students in San Luis Obispo

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 04:38 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A well-loved teacher leaves behind a legacy that will provide scholarship and resources to help underprivileged students in San Luis Obispo. 

The San Luis Coastal Education Foundation established the Andrea Blanco Legacy Fund to continue the work and legacy of beloved educator and community member Andrea Blanco. 

Blanco was a longtime teacher at multiple elementary and middle schools along with being a community advocate for the Latino community and disadvantage students. 

Blanco passed away last month at the age of 62 due to complications from knee surgery. 

Blanco's career as a teacher in the central coast began in 1996 as a part-time bilingual aid for Bishop's Peak Elementary School.

She had a long tenure at Laguna Middle School from 2000 to 2017. At Laguna Middle School, she was in charge of both the English Learning Advisory Committee and the After-School Program. 

Her most recent position was at Pacheco Elementary School. 

People who knew Blanco say, "she encompassed a person who did everything in her power to help kids no matter what walks of life they came from" and, "the most caring and the most patient person I knew, she knew how to connect not only with kids but with parents and the community too."

Blanco was known to go above and beyond for her students by ensuring a student had a ride to school and helping students' families with immigration issues. 

She is survived by her husband Arturo and daughters Marisa and Cristina. 

To contribute to the Andrea Blanco Legacy Fun or to learn more about it, visit the San Luis Coast Education Foundation website at www.slcef.org.  

 

