San Luis Obispo County

Local leaders discuss importance of women in politics at Cuesta College

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:16 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Local leaders throughout San Luis Obispo County joined in a discussion about the importance of getting more women involved in politics at Cuesta College on Thursday.

The 90-minute discussion, moderated by Christine Robertson, also addressed jobs, the economy, housing and other regional issues.

Guest speakers included San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynne Compton, Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno and others. 

Speakers also shared their experiences as elected officials as well as their thoughts on the future. 

