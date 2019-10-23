San Luis Obispo County

Local foundation awards $5,000 grant to Honor Flight in San Luis Obispo

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 06:21 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:21 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A local foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to Honor Flight of the Central Coast on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo. 

The Community Foundation SLO County awarded the grant to Honor Flight of the Central Coast. 

The Community Foundation SLO County is a countywide community resource for charitable giving. 

Honor Flight's President Bear McGill said The Community Foundation gift was doubly appreciated, both because of the group's stature in the community, as well as Honor Flight's success in submitting a winning application.

This grant marks the first time Honor Flight has been selected for funding by the Community Foundation.

Honor Flight is a program that provides all-expense paid trips to Washington D.C. for local senior veterans. 

Since 2014, Honor Flight has flown more than 325 area veterans to Washington D.C. 

Trip attendees experience a guided tour of military memorials and monuments and other points of interest in the D.C. area. 

Honor Flight is an all-volunteer group that coordinates trip hosting and logistics along with tackling to raise the $100,000 needed to keep the program moving each year. 

To know more about Honor Flight of the Central Coast click here

 

