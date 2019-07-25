Local boy becomes first honorary SLO County Deputy Sheriff

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 10 year old Dane Kauhn sworn in as honorary SLO County Deputy Sheriff ( KCOY photo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - For the first time in the history of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, a local boy has become an honorary Deputy Sheriff.

10-year-old Dane Kauhn, who is disabled and wheelchair bound, was sworn in by SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson during the annual Sheriff's Office Awards ceremony Thursday morning.

"I help people on rules, on being nice, I do all the standard stuff even though I'm in a wheelchair," Kauhn said. "I feel very honored about it."

The annual San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Awards ceremony recognized the men and women in the department, neighboring law enforcement agencies and those in the community who went above and beyond the call of duty in life-saving situations and other emergencies with Distinguished Service medals.

The Lifesaving Medal went to Deputy Matthew Holton and Citizen Recognition Award to Stephan Glunz for saving the life of a woman who had no pulse and was unresponsive after collapsing in a vineyard during a rainstorm.

Distinguished Service Medals went to deputies who responded to Ventura County last year to help evacuate people directly in the path of the Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire.

Service pins were given to the men and women in the department signifying their years of service with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.