Leaking gas, cigarettes cause small fire in Morro Bay
MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay Fire Department put out a small fire at a residence in Morro Bay on Thursday.
The small fire broke out on the 600 block or Morro Street some time before 3 p.m.
The fire was extinguished quickly with only a fence and the driveway sustaining any damage.
Fire officials said the fire was caused by leaking gasoline that was ignited by a cigarette.
No injuries were reported.
