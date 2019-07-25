Leaking gas, cigarettes cause small fire in Morro Bay

Morro Bay firefighters put out a fire at a structure in Morro Bay. ( Morro Bay Fire Department)

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay Fire Department put out a small fire at a residence in Morro Bay on Thursday.

The small fire broke out on the 600 block or Morro Street some time before 3 p.m.

The fire was extinguished quickly with only a fence and the driveway sustaining any damage.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by leaking gasoline that was ignited by a cigarette.

No injuries were reported.