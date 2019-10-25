San Luis Obispo County

Kayaker says shark knocked him into the water in Cambria, no injuries reported

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 10:59 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:59 AM PDT

CAMBRIA, Calif. - Two kayakers were rescued in Cambria Friday morning after one of them claims he was knocked into the water by a large shark.

CAL FIRE SLO first responded to calls of a kayaker in distress near Leffingwell Landing around 9 a.m.

Firefighters say a private fishing boat that was nearby heard the kayakers' distress call from their marine radio and pulled the kayakers on board.

CAL FIRE says one kayaker had been knocked into the water by what he says was a large shark. He was not injured.

The Cambria Fire Department was able to use its boat to bring both kayaks back to shore.

Cambria and Hearst Castle Fire along with CAL FIRE, North Coast Ocean Rescue, CHP, State Parks, Fish and Wildlife and the Cambria Community Healthcare District responded to the scene.

