Kayaker says shark knocked him into the water in Cambria, no injuries reported

Two kayakers were rescued in Cambria after one of them said he was knocked into the water by a shark. (CAL FIRE SLO )

Two kayakers were rescued in Cambria after one of them said he was knocked into the water by a shark. (CAL FIRE SLO )

CAMBRIA, Calif. - Two kayakers were rescued in Cambria Friday morning after one of them claims he was knocked into the water by a large shark.

CAL FIRE SLO first responded to calls of a kayaker in distress near Leffingwell Landing around 9 a.m.

Firefighters say a private fishing boat that was nearby heard the kayakers' distress call from their marine radio and pulled the kayakers on board.

CAL FIRE says one kayaker had been knocked into the water by what he says was a large shark. He was not injured.

The Cambria Fire Department was able to use its boat to bring both kayaks back to shore.

Cambria and Hearst Castle Fire along with CAL FIRE, North Coast Ocean Rescue, CHP, State Parks, Fish and Wildlife and the Cambria Community Healthcare District responded to the scene.

Two kayakers were rescued in Cambria after one of them said he was knocked into the water by a shark. (CAL FIRE SLO )