Jury convicts William Perez on multiple counts of child molestation in San Luis Obispo

William Martinez Perez found guilty of six felony counts of lewd act on a child under the age of 14, for conduct involving three separate child victims and spanning several years (San Luis Obispo County District Attorney).

William Martinez Perez found guilty of six felony counts of lewd act on a child under the age of 14, for conduct involving three separate child victims and spanning several years (San Luis Obispo County District Attorney).

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a jury found a man guilty of six counts of child molestation in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.

William Martinez Perez, 59, of Nipomo was found guilty of six felony counts of lewd act on a child under the age of 14, for conduct involving three separate child victims and spanning several years.

The conduct involved three separate child victims and took place between 2001 and 2005, and 2001 and 2016.

The jury also found true the allegation that the crimes involved multiple victims under the age of 14, subjecting Perez to a sentence of life in state prison.

District Attorney Dan Dow said, "Sexual abuse of children are some of the most complex, sensitive and tragic cases handled by our office. It takes an immense amount of courage for these young victims to come forward and report the abuse."

The jury reached their verdict after nearly a week of testimony and one half day of deliberation.

"We thank the jury for their service and are satisfied with their verdicts. I am proud of the hard work of our entire prosecution team for ensuring that these victim's voices could be heard and this offender held accountable," said Dow.

The sentencing is scheduled for November 20 in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The Honorable Jacquelyn Duffy will be presiding the sentencing.

Perez faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison for his convictions.

The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.