Investigators identify man who died in weekend crash at Oceano Dunes

Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Campgrounds. (Keith Carls / KCOY photo)

OCEANO, Calif. - Investigators have identified the 18-year-old who was killed in a crash at the Oceano Dunes over the weekend.

On Tuesday, State Parks officials identified the victim as Alan Chernitskiy, from the Sacramento area.

He was killed Saturday in a motorcycling accident at the dunes. It happened around 3:20 p.m. at a 30-foot dune just east of competition hill.

Rangers and lifeguards responded and found Chernitskiy unconscious and without a pulse. Bystanders were performing CPR at the time, and State Park staff continued CPR for another 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

This was the sixth death at the dunes just this year. It was also the second deadly accident in one week.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old man was killed while motorcycling in a large, 40 to 50-foot sand dune bowl.

That crash came on the same day as the Coastal Commission decided to take no immediate action to make changes at the dunes.

The commission voted to allow the state to develop a plan for the popular recreation destination, based on the commission's recommendations. The commission will meet again in a year to discuss how to proceed.