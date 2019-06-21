Human skull found near Morro Bay not Native American remains

MORRO BAY, Calif. - UPDATE:

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says a skull found near Highway 1 in Morro Bay does not appear to be Native American remains.

The sheriff's pathologist did confirm that it was a human skull which is estimated to have been in the area for several months to a year.

Evidence of a transient camp was found near the remains. It's unclear if the remains are connected to the camp.

A forensic investigation will be conducted and the sheriff's office continues to investigate.

The sex, cause of death and identification of the remains are unclear at this time and could take weeks.

Workers from the California Department of Transportation discovered what appeared to be a human skull near Highway 1 on Thursday.

The discovery was made near the Highway 1 and Morro Bay Boulevard offramp in Morro Bay.

A forensic pathologist will examine the skull. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Officials said It is possible the skull is Native American remains, but it will be a fairly lengthy process to make that determination.

The offramp was temporarily closed due to crews in the area.