Female hiker was rescued from Bishop Peak on Tuesday. (San Luis Obispo Fire Department)

Female hiker was rescued from Bishop Peak on Tuesday. (San Luis Obispo Fire Department)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A woman was rescued from Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday after she fell about 50 feet while hiking.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, CAL FIRE and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the rescue the woman.

She was lifted in a helicopter from the popular hiking trail and then flown to the hospital.

By 10:30 a.m., emergency crews had begun the hike back down the peak.

Her condition is unclear at this time.