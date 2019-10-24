Highway 46 East reopens following brush fire near Cholame Y

Firefighters say a car fire sparked a small brush fire along Highway 46 East near the Cholame Y. (CAL FIRE SLO)

Firefighters say a car fire sparked a small brush fire along Highway 46 East near the Cholame Y. (CAL FIRE SLO)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Traffic is moving along a stretch of Highway 46 near the Cholame Y following a car fire that spread to brush.

CAL FIRE SLO says the car caught fire on Highway 46 East just north of the Y.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene and the car was engulfed in flames.

The fire then spread to nearby brush and burned a half acre.

CAL FIRE says Highway 46 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.