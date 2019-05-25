Highway 41 closed down for hours after head-on car crash in Atascadero

(Courtesy of the Atascadero Police Department)

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Highway 41 was closed for several hours after a head-on collision in the Atascadero area Friday night.

The Atascadero Police Department, as well as the fire department, responded to the collision on HIghway 41 west of Old Morro Road.

The occupants in both vehicles involved in the crash had moderate to major injuries and were taken to Sierra Vista Hospital by ambulance.

The highway was closed for nearly 4 hours as the scene was processed and the cars were towed.

The crash is currently under investigation.