Grover Beach PD shares video of prowler incident

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The Grover Beach Police Department shared a video on social media depicting a man trying to gain entry into a home in Grover Beach.

The video, captured by a Ring home security camera, shows 42-year-old Jamie Sills ringing the doorbell at the home and then trying to pull the door open.

Thanks to the video, police were able to arrest Sills on prowling and narcotics charges.

Police officials say they shared the video to remind the public to lock their doors and maybe invest in motion lights and security cameras.