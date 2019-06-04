San Luis Obispo County

Grover Beach city council approves budget proposal for Five Cities Fire Authority

Grover Beach city council approves budget proposal for Five Cities Fire Authority

GROVER BEACH. Calif. - Grover Beach held a city council meeting Monday night and ruled on a budget proposal to re-allocate funding requirements to pay for the Five Cities Fire Authority.

The fire department services Grover Beach along with Arroyo Grande and Oceano. 

The council has agreed to the budget proposal which means Grover Beach will pay just over $71,000 more for their share to utilize the Five City's Fire Authority. 

The budget was comprised of the three cities in hopes to keep the department from dismantling. 

"Everybody needs a fire department. It's what level and what type of fire department do you want," said Five Cities Fire Authority chief Steve Lieberman.

The Fire Authority has been at risk since Arroyo Grande threatened to pull out due to what they called an unfair financial burden. 

"Over time the request for services increased, the complexity of the calls have increased, the training requirements for volunteers are the same as the those for full-time career folks," said Lieberman.

As service needs become more demanding so did the price tag. Arroyo Grande contributed $2.7 million last year in service cost while Grover Beach paid $1.9 million and Oceano just over a million. 

"Having more substitutable fire and EMS services in our community comes at a cost," said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson.

That cost is an extra $71,000 that Grover Beach is willing to take.  

"Next fiscal year we will be transitioning three reserve firefighters to permanent firefighters here at the Grover beach station so there will be a benefit to our community," said Bronson.

For the budget revisions to be finalized it must be approved unanimously by all three cites.
Which means Oceano will have to pass a special tax to be able to pay for the budget shifts.

"A community service district like Oceano, has a very limited revenue source, and what they are considering is to ask their voters in March of next year is it important enough for you to maintain a full-time fire department and if so are you willing to pay a little bit more for that level of service," said  Lieberman.

Arroyo Grande will vote next week in their city council meeting if they are willing to pay around $147,000 less. While Oceano will vote on if they are willing to pay $75,000 more. 

