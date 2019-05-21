Foul play ruled out in death of man found on Paso Robles train tracks

Earlier Coverage Police investigate suspicious death after elderly man found dead on train tracks in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The man whose body was found on the railroad tracks in Paso Robles last week died of natural causes.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, an autopsy was conducted and ruled out foul play.

He was identified as 70-year-old Donald Frank Hughes of Paso Robles. Hughes's body was found on the railroad tracks near Pine Street and 6th Street last Friday.

Police originally said it appeared Hughes was injured after he crashed his bicycle. The police continued to investigate the death as suspicious to rule out foul play.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.