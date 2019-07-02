Follow-up on the arrest of a man who sent threatening cards to property managers in San Luis Obispo

He was booked on the following charges of Criminal Threats and Criminal Threats/ Hate Crimes (San Luis Obispo Police Department).

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo Police detectives released photos of racial threatening cards that were sent by Richard Orcutt, 62, to property managers in a San Luis Obispo neighborhood.

Orcutt was arrested Monday morning on the 1300 block of Cavalier in San Luis Obispo.

Orcutt was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sunday morning with bail being set at $500,000.

He has posted bail and was released from custody later that afternoon.

He was booked on the following charges of Criminal Threats and Criminal Threats/ Hate Crimes (San Luis Obispo Police Department).

During their investigation detective believe Orcutt sent Hallmark cards depicting the American Flag to property management companies, property owners and possibly renters of Cavalier addresses in the City of San Luis Obispo.

The cards had no return name or address.

They contained threatening language to shoot people of minority descent.

Police are asking anyone who received or knows someone who received a suspicious card matching the one in this photograph to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.