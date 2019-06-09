Firefighters stop spread of vegetation fire in Lake Nacimiento area

(CAL FIRE SLO /Twitter)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County along with other agencies have stopped the spread of a vegetation fire near Lake Nacimiento Saturday evening.

[Update /Final] #RockFire Foreard spread has stopped. Aircraft are being released, ground resources will be mopping up hot spots for the next 4 - 5 hours. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 9, 2019

According to CAL FIRE SLO, multiple vegetation fires have been reported Saturday afternoon.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department, CAL FIRE SLO and other agencies all responded to fires in the Lake Nacimiento, Soda Lake, Santa Margarita and Paso Robles areas.

Over the past hour, CALFIRE, SLO Co FD, BLM, USFS and other agencies have been responding to multiple vegetation fires in the County including the Lake Nacimento area, Soda Lake area, Santa Margarita Area, Paso Robles Area. @CALFIRE_SLO @CAL_FIRE — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 8, 2019

Fire crews are currently mopping up hot spots for the next few hours in the area near Lake Nacimiento.