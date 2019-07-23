Firefighters respond to riverbed fire in Paso Robles

Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire in the Salinas Riverbed. (CAL FIRE SLO )

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas Riverbed Monday.

CAL FIRE SLO first tweeted about the fire around 6:30 p.m.

The fire broke out near Highway 101 and Highway 46, near the water treatment plant.

CAL FIRE was assisting Paso Robles Fire in the response.

No other information was immediately available.