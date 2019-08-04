Firefighters respond to crash with major injuries in San Luis Obispo area

(CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo firefighters responded to a crash with major injuries in the San Luis Obispo area Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Los Osos Valley Road west of West Foothill Boulevard.

The driver of a gray Toyota Sienna, Daniel Pooler, 20 of Lompoc was driving eastbound on Los Osos Valley Road at approximately 55 mph when he drove his vehicle into the westbound lane from the eastbound lane.

The driver of a BMW driving westbound tried to avoid crashing into the Toyota Sienna by steering to the right. The Toyota Sienna's left rear hit the left rear of the BMW.

The Toyota Sienna also hit another vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner head on.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna was trapped in the driver seat of the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was found lying on the north shoulder of Los Osos Valley Road and sustained major injuries.

Pooler and the driver of the 4-Runner were taken to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Pooler was also arrested for driving under the influence and causing injury to another person.

This crash is currently under investigation by California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP encourages anyone with information to contact Officer R. Fouts at 805-594-8700.