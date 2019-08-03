San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters respond to crash at Oceano Dunes

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 05:09 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:49 PM PDT

OCEANO, Calif. - (Update 6:45 p.m.) State parks officials say the ATV involved in the crash went 10 feet off a dune and the front end of the vehicle hit the ground.

An adult driver and two juvenile passengers were on the ATV when it happened.

One juvenile suffered minor injuries and the other complained of head pain. Both were taken to the hospital in an ambulance to get checked out.

(Update 5:52 p.m.) CAL FIRE says an ATV was involved in the crash at the Oceano Dunes.

Two people suffered head injuries in the incident.

Their conditions have not been released.

(Original Story) Firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the Oceano Dunes Friday.

CAL FIRE says the crash happened near Mile Marker 13.

Firefighters said around 5 p.m. Friday that crews were headed to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Safety at the Oceano Dunes has been called into question in recent months, following six deaths in crashes at the dunes just this year.

