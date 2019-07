A garage fire received a large response in Paso Robles on Thursday. (Cal Fire)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Cal Fire crews along with Paso Robles Firefighters responded to reports of a fully engulfed garage fire on the 4600 block of Jardine Road.

It happened after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Cal Fire, the garage, RV, and multiple cars were burning.

Once the fire was contained, CAL FIRE said their crews would remain on scene for a few more hours, until the flames fully subside.

Units will be committed for a few hours extinguishing the fire on Jardine Road.

