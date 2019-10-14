Firefighters rescue injured hiker from Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters rescued an injured hiker from Bishop Peak Monday. ( SLO City Fire Department)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Crews from San Luis Obispo Fire Department performed an open space rescue early Monday in San Luis Obispo.

Firefighters responded to a call of an injured 64-year-old woman around 9:19 a.m. on a hiking trail of Bishop Peak.

The woman used her phone to contact officials.

Fire crews got in contact with the woman and treated her for a fractured ankle.

She was packaged up, placed into a stokes basket and was later loaded into an ambulance.

San Luis Obispo Fire Department wants to remind hikers to hike with a partner, bring appropriate amount of food and water and have communication devices with them.

By having a phone on hand, it will help officials easily locate where hikers are when they are in need of being rescued.