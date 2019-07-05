Firefighters on scene of a motor home fire in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are on scene of a motor home fire in San Luis Obispo County.
The motor home is located on Old Creek Road near Cottontail Creek Road and is reportedly fully engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
#CreekIC (update) Units arriving at scene of fully involved motor home Old Creek Road near Cottontail Creek Road. Full wildland response being sent.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 5, 2019