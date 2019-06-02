San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters extinguish vegetation fire near Highway 41 in Atascadero, road closed for some hours

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 03:15 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Firefighters put out the vegetation that was threatening some homes in the area between 10100 and 10574 San Marcos Road Saturday Afternoon. 

San Marcos Road in the area will continue to be closed for a couple of hours according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The Atascadero Fire Department and CAL FIRE SLO are battling a spreading vegetation fire in Atascadero Saturday.

The fire is located between 10100 and 10574 San Marcos Road near Highway 41 and is headed towards homes in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Southbound traffic has also been blocked off.

 

