San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters contain vegetation fire burning in grain field in Paso Robles

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 03:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:48 PM PDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire Sunday morning in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services responded to the area of Bacon Road and Jardine Road just after 11 a.m. after a fire was reported.

Initial fire crews arrived on scene within five minutes and found a fire burning two acres in a grain field that was wind driven.

The fire was contained by approximately 11:40 a.m.

Two fire engines, one squad and a battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. 

Two fire engines, one battalion chief from CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo and one engine from the Templeton Fire Department also responded. 

The Paso Robles Police Department also provided additional assistance.

The fire is currently under investigation. 

