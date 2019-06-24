Firefighters battling structure and vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo County

(CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo is currently at the scene of a garage and outbuilding fire in San Luis Obispo County.

The garage and outbuilding are fully involved in flames. Around 2 acres of vegetation has been burned.

They are being assisted by the Camp Roberts Fire Department, Paso Robles Fire Department and San Miguel Fire Department.

It is unclear at this time whether this was a structure fire that led to a vegetation fire.

