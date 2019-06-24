Fire threatens 5 structures in Paso Robles, CAL FIRE SLO on scene
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Firefighters are on scene of fire in Paso Robles.
The fire is located around the area of 4730 Ross Drive. One fourth of an acre of grass has been burned and a vehicle is involved in the fire.
Five structures are threatened and the fire has the potential to burn five acres, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.
