iStock/klikk 1995: At least 289 people are killed and 265 injured when an electrical fire breaks out in the subway system of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku. The fire remains the world's deadliest subway disaster.

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at a commercial business on Wednesday afternoon in Paso Robles.

Fire crews arrived on-scene at 820 28th Street in Paso Robles to a fire at the Super Storage business.

The first fire unit arrived within three minutes of the report.

Upon arrival, fire officials identified the smoke from the eves and opened the storage unit doors.

Firefighters were then able to locate and extinguish a fire in the ceiling of a bathroom without further extension.

Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. This is under the City's automatic aid agreements

Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/ San Luis Obispo County, one fire engine from Templeton Fire and one ladder truck from Atascadero Fire immediately responded.

Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service assisted on scene.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes from the report.

The fire was caused by a plumbing repair operation.