San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews respond to fire in storage unit in Paso Robles

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 04:46 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 04:59 PM PDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at a commercial business on Wednesday afternoon in Paso Robles. 

Fire crews arrived on-scene at 820 28th Street in Paso Robles to a fire at the Super Storage business. 

The first fire unit arrived within three minutes of the report. 

Upon arrival, fire officials identified the smoke from the eves and opened the storage unit doors. 

Firefighters were then able to locate and extinguish a fire in the ceiling of a bathroom without further extension. 

Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. This is under the City's automatic aid agreements

Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/ San Luis Obispo County, one fire engine from Templeton Fire and one ladder truck from Atascadero Fire immediately responded. 

Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service assisted on scene. 

The fire was contained within 20 minutes from the report. 

The fire was caused by a plumbing repair operation. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26