Fire breaks out in bathroom of Atascadero High School

Atascadero Fire Department responded to a local high school after a fire broke out in the bathroom. ( Atascadero Police Department)

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Fire Department responded to a fire in the local high school Thursday.

Smoke poured out of a bathroom on the school campus, when firefighters arrived at Atascadero High School at 1 High School Way at about 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters found a small fire burning on the floor between two bathroom sinks. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and remove smoke from the building in about 15 minutes.

Total cost of damage was about $500, but Atascadero fire officials say the value of the property save was around $500,000.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.