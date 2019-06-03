San Luis Obispo County

Fight leads to man dying, suspect arrested following vehicle pursuit in San Luis Obispo County

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 10:49 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:07 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A fight led to one death and the suspect being chased by police in a vehicle pursuit Saturday night in San Luis Obispo County. 

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Escondido Way in Shandon after receiving a report of two men had been fighting. 

When deputies arrived, they found the victim being treated by CAL FIRE paramedics.

23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance but later died of his injuries. 

Detectives received information that the suspect was at his home in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Shandon. 

Officers set up a perimeter around the suspects home. The suspect ended up becoming the passenger in a car. 

Detectives engaged in a vehicle pursuit by following the suspect and made a high-risk traffic stop at the 4th Street exit off Highway 101 in Pismo Beach.

The suspect was then arrested and taken into custody. 

This investigation is still ongoing. 

