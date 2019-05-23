Field of lights at Sensorio covers 15 acres of land in Paso Robles

(Courtesy of Carla Befera and Company)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Bruce Munro Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit opened Wednesday night in Paso Robles.

The exhibit had to be closed on Sunday because of a thunderstorm.

15 acres of Paso Robles hills were covered in glowing immersive lights and were on display

The first phase of Sensorio was launched Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. at 4380 Highway 46 East.

Field of Light at Sensorio uses more than 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics that illuminate the landscape.

The installation will be open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays until January 5, 2020.

The lights are powered entirely by solar and are designed to captivate guests, according to exhibit representatives.