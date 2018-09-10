SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

San Luis Obispo County

Experts say San Luis Obispo is the most expensive place in the U.S to buy a retirement home

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 10:55 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 10:55 PM PDT

Experts say San Luis Obispo is the most expensive place in the U.S to buy a retirement home

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Experts report San Luis Obispo is the most expensive place in the country to retire in.

 

One Canadian couple said they were happy they moved to the area 40 years ago. 

 

“Since we've been here, housing has probably multiplied by ten times,” said Pierre Remillard. 

 

“I think for older people to find something pretty affordable to live in for downsizing and that sorta thing...it's hard,” his wife Luce added. 

 

They're right about that. The website Realtor.com ranked SLO as the most expensive place in the country to retire in.

 

Central Coast realtors said it's similar in other parts of the county.

 

“The median home price in the Five Cities is around the mid sixes ($650,500), in San Luis Obispo it's around the mid sevens ($750,000),” explained realtor Tonia Kleinsmith.

 

Pierre said those costs are pushing some people out of town.

 

“My brother just moved out of the area 'cause it was too much, and trying to downsize to something more affordable.”

 

Brokers said it's specially tough for younger families.

 

“We pay about $500 more than we paid for our mortgage back home,” Scott Smith, who recently moved in from Wisconsin, shared. 

 

“First time home buyers in the area want to start with a home in the low fives and it's very hard to find a home that's not a condo, in the low fives, around here,” said Tonia. 

 

But experts said there's a reason SLO continues to attract older generations despite the pricier homes.

 

“What we see is a lot of retirees coming in who have owned multiple homes," explained realtor Kenny Kleinsmith,"[They] have traded up, and now have substantial equity in their home. They come to our area, they look, and the retirees can afford it.”

 

The Kleinsmiths said the warm Central Coast weather is also another factor. 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards red carpet
2018 Getty Images

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards red carpet

On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Celebrity grandparents
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrity grandparents

Celebrity mugshots
Franklin Co Sheriff via CNN

Celebrity mugshots

World's Top 10 tourist destinations
Frederic T Stevens/Getty Images

World's Top 10 tourist destinations

Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities who died too young
Jean-Luc via Wikimedia Commons

Celebrities who died too young

On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable deaths of 2018
Wikimedia

Notable deaths of 2018

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?