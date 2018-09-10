Experts say San Luis Obispo is the most expensive place in the U.S to buy a retirement home

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Experts report San Luis Obispo is the most expensive place in the country to retire in.

One Canadian couple said they were happy they moved to the area 40 years ago.

“Since we've been here, housing has probably multiplied by ten times,” said Pierre Remillard.

“I think for older people to find something pretty affordable to live in for downsizing and that sorta thing...it's hard,” his wife Luce added.

They're right about that. The website Realtor.com ranked SLO as the most expensive place in the country to retire in.

Central Coast realtors said it's similar in other parts of the county.

“The median home price in the Five Cities is around the mid sixes ($650,500), in San Luis Obispo it's around the mid sevens ($750,000),” explained realtor Tonia Kleinsmith.

Pierre said those costs are pushing some people out of town.

“My brother just moved out of the area 'cause it was too much, and trying to downsize to something more affordable.”

Brokers said it's specially tough for younger families.

“We pay about $500 more than we paid for our mortgage back home,” Scott Smith, who recently moved in from Wisconsin, shared.

“First time home buyers in the area want to start with a home in the low fives and it's very hard to find a home that's not a condo, in the low fives, around here,” said Tonia.

But experts said there's a reason SLO continues to attract older generations despite the pricier homes.

“What we see is a lot of retirees coming in who have owned multiple homes," explained realtor Kenny Kleinsmith,"[They] have traded up, and now have substantial equity in their home. They come to our area, they look, and the retirees can afford it.”