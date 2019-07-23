Gas leak prompts evacuations in downtown San Luis Obispo

(Photo: San Luis Obispo City Fire)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Evacuation and shelter in place orders were put in place Tuesday morning after a commercial gas leak in downtown San Luis Obispo.

It happened in the area of Monterey and Osos streets.

Firefighters said secured gas to the main buildings nearby and people were told to stay out of the area as they worked to resolve the leak.

By about 11:30 a.m., evacuations were lifted and fire crews began investigating the source of the gas odor. They were not immediately able to locate the source of the odor, but the smell had dissipated.

Firefighters will remain on scene to investigate.