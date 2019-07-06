Search for possible missing swimmer at Pismo Beach called off, no victim found

MGN

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The search for a possible missing swimmer in Pismo Beach on Friday has been called off.

Emergency responders did not find a victim in the search.

CAL FIRE firefighters, California Highway Patrol (CHP) members, Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted Pismo Beach lifeguards with the search.

They are searching in the water near Addie Street after a report of a possible distressed swimmer being seen.

#AddieIC (final) Incident terminated all resources released. An exhaustive search resulted in no victim being found. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 6, 2019

#AddieIC (update) 2 boats, 1 helicopter, 4 rescue swimmers and a rescue water craft conducting a secondary grid search where a witness possibly saw swimmer in distress. No reports of missing persons per Pismo P.D. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 6, 2019