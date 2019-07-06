San Luis Obispo County

Search for possible missing swimmer at Pismo Beach called off, no victim found

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 05:05 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 05:37 PM PDT

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The search for a possible missing swimmer in Pismo Beach on Friday has been called off.

Emergency responders did not find a victim in the search.

CAL FIRE firefighters, California Highway Patrol (CHP) members, Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted Pismo Beach lifeguards with the search.

They are searching in the water near Addie Street after a report of a possible distressed swimmer being seen.

 

 

 

