San Luis Obispo County

Early Warning System siren testing planned this week in San Luis Obispo County

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 09:55 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:55 AM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - People across San Luis Obispo County may hear siren testing this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Early Warning System sirens will be tested.

There are 131 sirens located in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone, which spans from Cayucos to the Nipomo Mesa.

Each siren will be tested for a few seconds.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services says the tests help emergency officials ensure that the siren system is working properly in case it's needed during a real emergency.

The sirens are required in order to operate Diablo Canyon Power Plant, but they can be used for any local emergency where people need to take action.

