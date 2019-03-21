Downtown SLO looking to bring team of greeters to help tourists, help homeless

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Downtown San Luis Obispo wants to bring in a team of greeters to help tourists and connect homeless to resources.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved including the $500,000 ambassador program on a ballot. It would be funded by a new property tax that would only apply to those who own property in downtown SLO.

The ambassadors would assist visitors with directions and other questions, while also reaching out to the homeless. The plan is to connect them to the right resources, and monitor for negative behavior.



"When we have people who are panhandling aggressively, that deters people visiting businesses and can make families not want to come to our downtown which hurts businesses and our overall community," said Downtown SLO CEO B ettina Swigger.



Downtown SLO currently employs one ambassador. The proposal looks to up that to seven or eight.



“There's a lot of relationship building that I think that occurs," said ambassador Austin Bertucci. "You're getting to know the person day in and day out. We're limited in what we can offer homeless, typically it's just educational resources, getting them in touch with different programs or informing them about them.”

Bertucci, who's been with the program for the last four years, is also in charge of keeping the streets clean and appealing, like by removing graffiti.