AVILA BEACH, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Animal Services and CAL Fire rescued a dog near Pirate's Cove in Avila Beach on Wednesday.

The dog, named Cyrus, was wedged in a tight spot between rocks. He was on vacation enjoying a hike at the beach.

Cyrus is doing fine and will soon return home to the East Coast.