Detectives investigate suspicious death after body found off roadway in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on the side of a roadway in Paso Robles Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office was alerted of a possible body spotted of the roadway of Estrella Road near Hog Canyon at around 6:45 a.m.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and found the dead body of a Hispanic male.
Detectives have started a suspicious death investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 805-781-4550 or anonymously at 805-549-7867.
