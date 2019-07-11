San Luis Obispo County

Coastal Commission to decide on off-road riding dilemma on Thursday

Commission considering to phase out OHV use

By:

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 06:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:35 PM PDT

Coastal Commission to decide on off-road riding dilemma on Thursday

OCEANO DUNES, Calif. - The Oceano Dunes off-road riding saga could enter its final chapter on Thursday. The Coastal Commission is discussing a report looking to phase out activity at the State Vehicular Recreational Area.

For those in favor of regulations, it could mean clean air and less traffic. For those against, it could mean a drastic drop in tourism and revenue. 

"They've taken over. They need to back off!" said Lucia Casalinuovo, of the Oceano Beach Community Association.

Neighbors like Casalinuovo are fed up with what they call an environmental and social injustice at the dunes. 

"So is this really all about the money and fun? I'm really hurt and offended for all those people who stand against public health," she says. 

She's talking about the people who want to keep off-road riding at the beach. That includes businesses who depend on tourists coming to the Vehicular Recreational Area.

"They've built their whole livelihood and business model around those visitors," said President & CEO of the South County Chambers of Commerce, Jocelyn Brennan. "It's a $243 million economic impact to South County."

"Listen, if they brought in all that much money, why does Oceano look like it does?" Casalinuovo questions. "Have you been down in Pier Avenue? Have you seen the rats? Have you seen the homeless dig trenches under the empty lots for shelter?"

The Coastal Commission could decide to start the process of a ban at its meeting on Thursday.

"The businesses felt really caught off guard by the Coastal Commission staff report because State Parks was working with the Air Pollution Control District on a dust mitigation plan," said Brennan. 

The South County Chamber of Commerce cites a survey showing 62% of visitors would not come to the region if the dunes are closed off.

"It's thousands of visitors to our area and 16% of them don't even stay in the park. They stay in our hotels; they spend $52 million on dining, on retail," said Brennan. 

But Casalinuovo says pollution is so bad, you can't even have an ice cream cone at the beach. She believes conditions are also uninviting to regular beach goers. 

"If there are cars on the beach, there cannot be pedestrians, and pedestrians are really the people who bring money. They stay in hotels, in motels. Those thousand people that sleep on the beach, they do not pay any tax to our county."

Others disagree. 

"I've had several congestive heart failure, breathing problems, because of our air down in the valley," said Anthony Freitas, who frequently visits from the Central Valley. "The air here is so much cleaner."

Oceano Dunes is the only California beach that allows off-road riding. 

"If they ban it, we're competing with every other beach in California," said Brennan. 

Other staff-recommended changes include banning night riding, adding more fences at the park, and increasing enforcement. 

The Coastal Commission meeting will be held in San Luis Obispo at 9 a.m on Thursday, July 11. 
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies

Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

Top 10 dance films of all time
Buena Vista Pictures

Top 10 dance films of all time

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth