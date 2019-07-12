Coastal Commission meeting ends with no immediate action for Oceano Dunes

A meeting to determine the future of off-roading and other activities at the Oceano Dunes has ended with no immediate changes on the horizon.

The Coastal Commission voted to allow the state to develop a plan for the popular recreation destination, based on the commission's recommendations.

In one-year's time, the commission will meet again to discuss a set of guidelines about how to proceed.

At this time, there are no immediate changes coming to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

State Parks will also begin giving quarterly updates on what's happening at the Dunes to the commission.