San Luis Obispo County

Search suspended for teenage girl who fell off Pismo Beach Pier

Happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 03:09 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:01 PM PDT

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a teenage girl who reportedly fell of the Pismo Beach Pier Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the teenager fall of the side of the pier around 11 p.m. Thursday. She was wearing a pink or purple shirt with white pants at the time.

The Coast Guard sent out a Lifeboat crew and a helicopter crew after midnight. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Cal Fire, the Pismo Beach Police Department, Pismo Beach lifeguards, and the California Highway Patrol are all helped with the search.

Friday morning a crew from the Coast Guard were back on the waters looking for any evidence, but after an hour of combing the area the search was called off.

Call the U.S. Coast Guard at 310-521-3801 if you have any information about this potential person in the water.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


